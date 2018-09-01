It's only late August, but it's starting to look a lot like winter at Sunshine Village, Alberta

It's only late August, but it's starting to look a lot like winter at Sunshine Village, Alberta
Record cold in Australia, but you would never know it by the news headline that says "Coldest August in 19 Years" buried deeper is the single small paragraph of the all tie record cold in Melbourne, a capital city no less. August snows in Turkey and Calgary, which add to the August snows in USA and Europe.


Sources