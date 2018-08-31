Trumpeting sounds in Sweden
© YouTube/Rene Krupinski
YouTube user 'Rene Krupinski' posted footage of trumpeting sounds he heard in the skies of Gothenburg, Sweden on August 11, 2018.
Strange trumpet sound in the sky Aug. 2018. Gothenburg / Göteborg Sweden / Sverige. Early morning in Gothenburg in Sweden i heard this strange trumpet sound. People was looking up when the sound came.