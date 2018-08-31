There's snow falling further down the mountains in the Alaska Range,Back in Southcentral Alaska, for those looking to head to the Alaska State Fair-- bring your rain jacket and umbrella. Thursday's expecting a high of 61 and a low of 44 in Palmer with variable 10 mph winds, gusting to 20 mph winds with a 90 percent chance of showers.Friday, Palmer will see a high of 60 and low of 43 with mostly cloudy skies. Sun on Saturday, with a high of 60. Sunday's looking even better with a high of 62.We will be mostly cloudy with a high of 61 degrees and a low of 49 in Anchorage Thursday along with a 50 percent chance of scattered showers plus wind gust up to 30 mph.Mostly cloudy Thursday night with more 30 mph wind gusts but partly sunny Friday with a high of 60 degrees and a low of 45.These conditions look to last right through Labor Day but with less wind and more sunshine.