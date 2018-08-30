Cody Peak

Cody Peak on 28 August, 2018
This is your ADAPT 2030 Northern Hemisphere 2018-2019 winter forecast. With record early snows in Canada, USA and across Europe along with cold Atlantic water temperatures and declining solar activity, I agree with the Farmers Almanac that this is going to be a winter to remember. Extreme cold and snow.

Question is will there be enough ice breakers to keep shipping open?


Sources