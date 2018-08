Several factors to blame

This year, 1,467 fires have been started by lightning

Close to 13,000 sq km of province has burned, breaking record set in 2017The B.C. government has extended the provincial state of emergency because of wildfires that have now burned more area than any other season on record.About 3,200 people have been removed because of the wildfires, and another 21,800 are on alert.In the catastrophic wildfire season of 2017, which saw 65,000 people forced from their homes, 12,161 square kilometres of British Columbia went up in flames. Scientists suggest there are several reasons for the severity of the last two wildfire seasons in B.C., including a lack of controlled burning and aggressive firefighting efforts that have allowed potential fuels to build up across the province.But they say a change in weather patterns driven by climate change has pushed things over the edge, bringing warmer, drier weather and more lightning to B.C.and another 443 by human activity.