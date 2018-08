© Myanmar Fire Service



High river levels

Monsoon flooding

Dam failures

The incident at the Swar dam is the fourth major dam failure in recent months.

DEVELOPING: Monsoon rains caused a central Myanmar dam to overflow inundating about 100 villages and forcing thousands to be displaced and take shelter in temporary camps. No casualties have been reported pic.twitter.com/HxOS4vAA8w — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) August 29, 2018



#Myanmar #SWAR dam breach floods town (as of now 6 dead)



Water breached a dam in central Myanmar on Wednesday (Aug 29), flooding a nearby town and two villages as well as a highway connecting the country's three most important cities, #Yangon, #Mandalay & the capital #Naypyitaw pic.twitter.com/djsMbj1sAD — SilverTulip (@sliver_tulip) August 29, 2018



Monsoon rains have caused a dam in Myanmar to overflow, inundating the nearby township of Swar and surrounding villages in Bago region.At least 50,000 people are thought to have evacuated their homes after the Swar irrigation dam was breached during the early hours of 29 August, 2018, according to Reuters.Images on social media show teams from fire services and military helping to evacuate people from flooded areas. Myanmar Fire Service said they were using boats to carry out search and rescue operations. Some unconfirmed reports suggested that there have been some fatalities.Parts of Laos were badly affected in July this year when heavy rainfall caused the collapse of the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy hydropower dam under construction in Sanamxay District of Attapeu province, that left at least 35 dead and many more still missing.In Colombia, the government in Antioquia department, Colombia, declared a Public Calamity after the Hidroituango Dam on the Cauca river threatened to collapse. On 12 May, a sudden release of water from the dam flooded municipalities of Puerto Valdivia and Taraza down stream, forcing around 600 people to evacuate their homes. By 23 May, further evacuations had been carried out in Puerto Valdivia and the municipalities of Puerto Antioquia, Cáceres and Tarazá, with the total number disaplced at around 25,000.In Kenya, the Patel Dam in Solai, Subukia Sub-County, Nakuru County , broke its banks on 09 May, 2018, killing at least 38 people.