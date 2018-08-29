drought
More dismal numbers for countries reporting grain yields and upward prices for all foods you consume. UK says get ready for immediate 5% increase but these losses and high prices wont be fully felt for 18 months, that's a timeline for sure, read between the lines.

Australia and South Africa production down, US wheat prices up, German production down.

This points upward prices for the next several years as we head further into the Grand Solar Minimum.


