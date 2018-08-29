is typically docile

A crocodile who killed an elderly man in the Hellshire Pond area of Portmore, St Catherine, Jamaica on Sunday, is still on the loose.The police have confirmed that 67-year-old Wilford Edmondson was the victim of a deadly crocodile attack on Sunday morning.Reports are that about 9:15 am, Edmondson was among a group of friends fishing when the crocodile attacked."The Marine Unit of the police searched for a while and recovered a part of the body, we don't have any information on whether NEPA has captured the crocodile as yet," a representative of the Constabulary Communications Unit (CCU) told Loop Jamaica reporter Claude Mills.The police are continuing their investigations into the matter.The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) has repeatedly appealed to members of the public to desist from capturing or harming crocodiles.The American Crocodile, which is one of Jamaica's protected animals,but can be aggressive when harassed, according to NEPA.Crocodiles are protected under the Wild Life Protection Act and it is an offence to have a crocodile or any part of the animal in one's possession. Anyone found guilty of these offences are liable to a fine of up to $100,000 or twelve (12) months imprisonment.Members of the public are urged to call NEPA at 1-888-991-5005 or 754-7540 if crocodiles are seen in areas outside of their natural habitat where they may pose a threat to human activities or if they are being captured, harassed, harmed or the meat is being sold.