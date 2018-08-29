Earth Changes
Huge waterspout filmed off the Cyclades Islands, Greece
Yahoo! News
Tue, 28 Aug 2018 14:39 UTC
But that's exactly what happened near the boat where he was spending his holidays in Greece's Cyclades Islands.
"This guy popped out of the clouds to say hello while I was having my morning coffee," he said.
Credit: kevinmylrea22 via Storyful
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Officials admit Russian diplomat expulsions ousted spies, crippling US spying operations in Russia
- Huge waterspout filmed off the Cyclades Islands, Greece
- Flashback: Covert muscle: Warlord killed in Chechnya was ex-US marine and suspected CIA agent
- Rare waterspout filmed over Lake Zurich, Stitzerland
- Pennsylvania Attorney General: Vatican helped cover up dozens of sex crimes against children
- Texas cop's bodycam footage show him rescuing five children from a house fire
- Severe hailstorm wreaks havoc on crops in Comstock, Minnesota
- ICE ignored 'sanctuary' of Calif. courtroom and arrested illegal alien
- Russia announces planned chemical weapon provocation in Idlib using Western proxy terrorists
- Russia to undertake 'unprecedented' military drills in September, mobilizing 300,000 troops
- 'Canada just got played': US and Mexico reach agreement in bilateral trade talks
- Fake News purveyor Washington Post claims Trump tells Japan's PM 'I remember Pearl Harbor' but Tokyo denies the claim
- 'Addicted' Americans now harming their pets to get opioids
- Video shows e-cigarette suddenly exploding in man's pocket
- Report finds 'steep and sustained' increase in STDs in US
- Vatican removes pope's comment that children with homosexual tendencies should seek psychiatric help
- Hungarian PM Orban calls for deporting all illegal migrants to Africa
- Staff of New York Housing Authority caught having orgies on company property
- Bruce Ohr exhibits a 'poor memory' during testimony over Trump dossier, Steele ties
- Global cooling: Summer snow falls in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming
- Officials admit Russian diplomat expulsions ousted spies, crippling US spying operations in Russia
- ICE ignored 'sanctuary' of Calif. courtroom and arrested illegal alien
- Russia announces planned chemical weapon provocation in Idlib using Western proxy terrorists
- Russia to undertake 'unprecedented' military drills in September, mobilizing 300,000 troops
- 'Canada just got played': US and Mexico reach agreement in bilateral trade talks
- Fake News purveyor Washington Post claims Trump tells Japan's PM 'I remember Pearl Harbor' but Tokyo denies the claim
- Hungarian PM Orban calls for deporting all illegal migrants to Africa
- Bruce Ohr exhibits a 'poor memory' during testimony over Trump dossier, Steele ties
- Hong Kong newspaper: China building 'military training base' in Afghanistan - Chinese FM denies report
- Russia bolsters navy presence in Mediterranean amidst reports of imminent Western-backed false-flag attack in Syria
- US sends more cruise missile carriers to Middle East for strikes against Syria - Russia defense minister
- Russian MP urging tactical nuke deployment in Syria in response to new sanctions
- 'Language of threats': Turkey says purchase of Russian S-400s 'a must', slams US for acting 'like in cowboy movies'
- Russian MoD: White Helmets accompany large delivery of poisonous chemicals to militants in Syria
- Bruce Ohr: FBI knew about bias before getting a FISA on Carter Page
- No deal! A secret Syrian-American security meeting in Damascus sent the US home empty-handed
- Turkey is in a strong position to fight the economic war that Trump just made Official
- John Bolton's 'Damascus chemical weapons plot' is baseless, nonsensical and clearly another pretext to attack Syria militarily
- Bruce Ohr may have broken more than the law pushing wife's opposition 'research' to the FBI - he weakened the electoral system
- France warn diplomats against travelling to Iran, citing 'foiled bomb attack' on MEK rally in Paris
- Pennsylvania Attorney General: Vatican helped cover up dozens of sex crimes against children
- Texas cop's bodycam footage show him rescuing five children from a house fire
- 'Addicted' Americans now harming their pets to get opioids
- Video shows e-cigarette suddenly exploding in man's pocket
- Report finds 'steep and sustained' increase in STDs in US
- Vatican removes pope's comment that children with homosexual tendencies should seek psychiatric help
- Staff of New York Housing Authority caught having orgies on company property
- German energy giant says Russian gas vital for continent
- Co-opting our lizard brain
- Video shows inferno engulf Primark store in Historic Belfast bank buildings
- How to get your dissident voice heard in the new media environment
- Palestinian girl has to scale a fence to reach her own home
- Liars! Baltimore police dept now claims cop killed himself - only days before he was set to testify against notoriously corrupt cops
- Jacksonville shooter was hospitalized for mental issues and put on anti-psychotics - court records
- Student loan watchdog Chief resigns accusing Trump of 'Harming of Students'
- Modern-day slavery? Prison labor equals multibillion-dollar business for US corporations
- Dine-and-dash dater faces up to 13 years in prison
- 'Unsettled' special needs child seizes ambulance, crashes into police car and passing motorcyclist
- North America's first sex doll brothel opens in Toronto
- University of Kansas to create 'feminist parenting group' to teach participants strategies for raising intersectional feminist children
- Flashback: Covert muscle: Warlord killed in Chechnya was ex-US marine and suspected CIA agent
- War Propaganda: How is hawkish fanaticism whipped up at home? San Fransisco exhibition offers insight.
- Double-flash from the past and Israel's hush-hush nuclear arsenal
- The ancient stories of indigenous people preserve memories of geologic catastrophes over thousands of years
- Images and artifacts from the Siberian cave where inter-species love child 'Denny' lived 90,000 years ago
- Massive monumental cemetery built by Eastern Africa's earliest herders found in Kenya
- Enormous pyramid unearthed in ancient Chinese city that hosted human sacrifices
- Etzanoa: One of the largest lost cities in North America unearthed in Kansas
- A 'mind-blowing' few weeks for neolithic discoveries near Newgrange, Ireland
- The UN's role in exporting the feminist agenda
- Huge 2,000 year old library discovered during excavation on church grounds in Germany
- Child of Neanderthal and Denisovan identified for first time
- Former US ambassador claims Israel tried to assassinate him in 1980
- Project Cannikin: When the US created a magnitude 6.8 earthquake with a 5 megaton nuclear warhead
- Obama's Legacy: He married the liberals to the neocons
- Joseph Pearce: Putin and Solzhenitsyn
- "Trepanation": Analysis on the occupants of the 'cursed' Egyptian sarcophagus released
- Human footprints fossil estimated at 5.7 million years old may challenge history of human evolution
- 3,200-year-old cheese infected with deadly bacteria discovered in Egyptian tomb
- Rites of the Scythians hinted at with discovery of gold hoard
- Volcanic eruption destroyed ozone layer and wiped out 90% of life 250 million years ago
- Canadian laser breakthrough has physicists close to cooling down antimatter
- Scientists discover new cell, possibly unique to human brains: The 'rosehip neuron'
- Russia restores decommissioned Soviet satellite network to monitor near-Earth objects
- 'Potentially hazardous' 500 foot asteroid due to hurtle close to Earth
- Brand new 'micro-organ' discovered in the human immune system
- Nitrous oxide may have helped warm the early Earth and acted as nourishing factor for microbial life
- Russia's 5th-gen Su-57 stealth fighter will have 'fully automatic' combat mode
- Napoleon's defeat at Waterloo partly caused by massive volcano 'short circuiting' electrical current in atmosphere, study suggests
- Meteor explosion in Michigan helps scientists detect future threats
- Human gut contains 'promising enzyme' to create universal blood - research
- Largest brain study: 62,454 scans identifies drivers of brain aging
- Survival of the laziest: Research finds evolution rewards species with the best energy conservation strategies
- Magnitude 6.3 earthquake off coast of Oregon warns of Cascadia subduction zone slippage
- Polar ice found on Moon now raises hope for lunar colony with supply of water
- From micro to macro: The intelligent design of the cosmos
- Soil hasn't recovered from ancient Mayan forest clear-cutting
- Hubble releases most detailed image of universe yet
- Eavesdropping on nature: When roots crack and worms crunch
- The Knowledge Systems of Indigenous Australians: Aboriginal traditions describe the complex motions of planets, the 'wandering stars' of the sky
- Huge waterspout filmed off the Cyclades Islands, Greece
- Rare waterspout filmed over Lake Zurich, Stitzerland
- Severe hailstorm wreaks havoc on crops in Comstock, Minnesota
- Global cooling: Summer snow falls in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming
- 100,000 lightning strikes recorded across France in 12 hours
- Lightning strike kills man in Maryville, Missouri
- Magnitude 4.4 earthquake shakes Southern California
- Shallow M7.1 earthquake strikes off New Caledonia
- M6.4 earthquake hits near Northern Mariana Islands in Pacific Ocean
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Ancient 'hunger stones' - The European drought cycle clock
- "Arctic air, bitter winds, widespread snow": Farmers almanac predicting another brutal winter for US
- Global cooling: Jackson Hole ski resort in Wyoming gets its first glimpse of winter... in August
- Greenland Ice Sheet far above the mean
- Shallow 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes off of Indonesia's West Timor
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Manam eruption anomalies and massive wheat declines globally
- Floods leave 7 dead, thousands displaced in Taiwan - 3 feet of rain in 24 hours
- Florida study finds hybrid pythons with the ability to live in various environments
- Global cooling: August snow falling at Glacier National Park, Montana
- Global cooling: August snowfall for Canmore, Banff and other Alberta mountain communities
- 'Felt like gunshots hitting the windows': Residents of Greensburg, Indiana look back at weekend damage caused by baseball-size hail
- Meteor fireball filmed over Western Australia
- Meteor fireball seen over St. Louis-area Monday night
- Arizona man finds meteorite in front yard after monsoon storm
- Loud explosion, bright fireball in sky mystifies Sabah, Malaysia residents
- Unexplained boom rocks courthouse, homes in Gatesville, Texas
- Very bright meteor fireball with sonic boom lights up Alabama sky
- Loud boom reported by hundreds in Canberra, Australia remains a mystery
- Two mystery bangs heard across Doncaster, South Yorkshire
- Meteor fireball seen over Great Yarmouth, UK
- Mystery explosion that shook walls in Auckland, New Zealand blamed on school fireworks
- Meteor fireball streaks through the night sky above Sydney, Australia
- February 2018 fireball activity higher than previous 5 years of same period combined over Benelux countries
- Spectacular meteor fireball caught on camera as it blazes across Siberia
- Fireball above US base in Greenland puzzles NASA scientist - jokes about 'Russian strike'
- 'Big green' meteor fireball lights up Queensland sky
- Meteor fireball streaks over Melbourne, Australia
- Loud boom heard, felt by some in Charleston, South Carolina
- Stunning meteor fireball flies over the Mediterranean Sea (again)
- Meteor fireball caught on dashcam near Anchorage, Alaska
- Mysterious boom heard in Nanaimo, BC, may have been 'meteor passing overhead' says professor
- What you need to know about long-term canned food storage
- 'Highly medicalized culture' in US leads to high risk of multiple drugs fatally interacting - study
- New film 'Genetically Modified Children' reveals monstrous child deformities caused by Monsanto agrochemicals used in Argentina (VIDEO)
- Recent study finds air pollution takes a 'huge toll' on intelligence
- Would you like a little glyphosate with your breakfast?
- Ten signs of an underactive thyroid
- Boxers or briefs? What does the science say?
- Veganism will not save the world, pastured animal farming will
- SOTT Focus: Study Shows People Who Kind of Remember Eating a Not-in-Fact Low Carb Diet May or May Not Die Earlier
- Parasitic 'kissing disease' Chagas is spreading across the US
- Food Pleasure Equation: How scientists engineer foods that are dangerously addictive
- Nanoparticles: The tiniest toxins increasingly widespread in our environment
- It really was garbage! - The shocking origin of vegetable oil
- Propaganda alert! Scientists accuse Russian trolls of spreading discord over vaccine safety
- Medicare for all: 70% of Americans want a single-payer healthcare system
- PFAS chemicals: Hidden studies conducted up to four decades ago found serious health effects
- Ultra-processed food: What are these substances doing to our children?
- New study shows digital devices are destroying our eyes
- Harvard Medical School Doctor: Vaccine science is not settled
- Researchers studying cannabis use for pain say it should be part of our conventional 'modern medical arsenal'
- Living with aphantasia: 'I can't picture things in my mind'
- The wide-ranging, negative consequences of skim reading: We're losing our ability for complex thought and emotion
- Advice for lack of motivation: Give advice, don't seek it
- Those who can do, can't teach: A curse of genius
- The science on the importance of fathers
- Why our heroes always let us down
- Corporate psychopaths threaten us all
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Strange Order of Things: The Common Roots of Consciousness and Culture
- Silence in the age of noise
- It's time to develop a self-reliant mentality and stop being a self-entitled millennial
- We live in uncertain times: How to navigate with poise
- The dark core of personality measured
- Society is made of narratives - Realizing this is one step to awakening from The Matrix
- Slowness rage: How to reset your internal timer and regain patience
- Top predictor of divorce: Arguing about money
- Mess to Meaning: From breakdown to breakthrough
- Simple math and the right tools: How to read 200 books a year and change your life
- Neuroplasticity: The good & the bad - what happens to someone's brain from complaining every day?
- How to take a stand against manipulation
- Paul Joseph Watson: The age of emotional incontinence
- Canadian tourist spots Nessie hours before schoolgirl takes 'best Loch Ness Monster picture for years'
- Mysterious glimpse of the "Kingdom of Heaven" appears China sky
- Unidentified humanoid creature seen near Mount Vernon, Virginia
- Nick Redfern: From an Ouija Board to Sasquatch
- Missing 411? Crews search for missing hiker in the North Cascades, Washington
- Aliens blamed for spate of cow mutilations in Argentina after 'strange lights' seen in sky
- 'Alien craft' discovered at the Bermuda Triangle using maps made by NASA astronaut
- Plymouth, UK paranormal investigators receive major spike in calls over June, July
- Reflection in the window or 'Gollum' in Canadian woods?
- 'Gargoyle' seen in eastern Massachusetts
- Strange, smelly foam bubbles up from ground in Detroit
- Are these UFOs? Eerie videos showing mysterious lights over Chongqing, China
- Missing 411? Search for Colorado hiker continues with K-9 units, aerial support
- Trailer for paranormal documentary 'Hunt For The Skinwalker' released
- Mysterious orb captured in the Cambridgeshire, UK skies
- 2017 UFO survey: 1,101 people reported seeing unusual lights, shapes in Canada's skies
- Mysterious disappearances in Humboldt County, California
- Missing 411? Woman presumed dead after being swept out to sea found 18 months later wearing the same clothes
- Vanishing Passengers: Why have 165 people gone missing from cruise ships since 1995?
- UK feared Soviets, Chinese would acquire UFO tech according to declassified files
- Study finds happiest couples are ones who occasionally glance up from electronic devices to acknowledge each other's presence
- The 'Bad Lip Reading' video of Sarah Sanders' press briefing is absolutely hilarious
- Mark Steel: Radical Pope is practically the same as Che Guevara
- Scarlett Johansson has been cast as first black James Bond
- An ideal world - Vatican raid sees Pope and thousands more arrested
- Unknown unique apple found growing in north London community orchard - farm launches naming contest
- Satire warning! BBC Crimewatch director gives up after failing to create coherent narrative out of govt's Salisbury novichok fable
- UK government to end homelessness by redefining cardboard box as 'a home'
- Karl Marx 'zero-euro' faux bill takes Germany by storm
- Trump's Walk of Fame star mysteriously multiplies
- Liberals who called Trump mentally unfit now being treated for 'Trump Anxiety Disorder'
- Heavy metal forever! Pair of elderly Germans ditch nursing home for 'world's largest' heavy metal music fest
- Millennials outraged after Alabama baseball team advertises 'Millennial Night' featuring avocados, participation ribbons and napping stations
- No Joke! Virginia Congressional candidate Leslie Cockburn accuses opponent of being into 'Bigfoot erotica'
- Florida man on a quest for beer chases store customers with a live alligator
- Monkey steals bike in China, dog gives persuit
- New extremist political movement espouses reckless engagement in civil discourse
- UK woman finds 'Stranger Things' worm on her front porch
- Oregon woman returns home to find cougar napping on her sofa
- 'I thought it was judgement free zone': Man with pot paraphernalia arrested for naked workout at local gym
Quote of the Day
Take the attitude of a student, never be too big to ask questions, never know too much to learn something new.
- Og Mandino
Recent Comments
At a certain point one starts to understand why the elite view us as useless feeders. Of course if there was no profit in Opium growth and...
I guess that Kentucky woman tried to cut herself first, but got no morphines from her doc, or a bandage and anti-depressiva instead. I heard of...
But you have workers that have been here for 20-plus years. They had nothing to do with these allegations, and now they've been uprooted. I feel...
What sort of desperate twat does shit like this they need to be in the farm if they stoop to levels like this
I heard some homeless guy cut himself shaving in the bathroom at Starbucks...
Comment: Two 2 days earlier another waterspout was filmed in the same country off Peloponnese: