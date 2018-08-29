© Mikhail Voskresensky / Sputnik

A large supply of chemicals has been delivered to the militants in Syria's Idlib with the assistance of the White Helmets aid group in order to stage a provocation and blame the Syrian government, Russia's Defense Ministry said.Major-General Aleksey Tsygankov, head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the opposing sides in Syria, said in a statement.The chemicals were delivered to an arms depot, used by the militant group Ahrar al-Sham,Tsygankov said, adding that the cargo was met by two high-ranked Ahrar al-Sham commanders.the statement read.Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned that the US has been planning to organize a fake chemical attack in Syria in order to use it as a pretext for a strike against the Syrian government forces.Washington earlier warned that it would respond to a chemical weapons used by Syrian government with retaliatory strikes, which would be stronger than those conducted against the country by the US, the UK and France in April.