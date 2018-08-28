graph
This chart from the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) speaks for itself.

The blue line shows Greenland ice-mass balance as of today. It is far, far greater than the mean - the average, if you will - from 1981 to 2010 (dark grey line).

I doubt that you'll see this reported by the mainstream media.

Blue line: Accumulated surface mass balance from September 1st to now.
Red line: Shows the 2011-12 season, which had very high summer melt in Greenland.
Dark grey line: The mean curve from the period 1981-2010.
Light grey band: Measurements were taken on the same calendar day from 1981-2010.

Graph source