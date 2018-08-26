Snow


Snow closed the road to Mangart and whitened Kredarica.
Kredarica has already snow, while rain and snow mix on Vršič. According to the traffic information center (PIC), the road to Mangart is closed due to the snow covered road. Precipitation will get worse during the day

The Triglav Lodge at Kredarica, which stands at an elevation of 8,251 feet (2,515 m), is the highest mountain hut in Slovenia and the highest meteorological station in the country.

Is snow at this elevation in Slovenia unusual? I don't know. But I'm thinking that Slovenians need not worry about global warming this year.

Thanks to Primoz from Slovenia for these links.