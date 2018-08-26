is live in:
Papua New Guinea volcano erupts, sending thousands of villagers fleeing
The Independent
Sun, 26 Aug 2018 13:39 UTC
Around 2000 of the island's 9000 population had to be evacuated to safer ground in the early hours of Saturday.
The natural disaster began at 6am local time, sending an ash column more than 15km above sea level, the Rabaul Volcano Observatory (RVO) said.
The ash falls were so dense that sunlight was blocked for hours and trees broke under the weight.
"The most affected areas are Baliau and Kuluguma and due to the very poor visibility caused by the ash fall, people are using torch light to move around," the RVO's information bulletin read.
The observatory's principal geodetic surveyor, Steve Saunders, said that although the initial phase of the eruption was over, a new vent opening indicated that further volcanic activities were expected.
"There are no casualties as far as we know but we are telling people to keep away from valleys for risk of mud flows ... there's a heavy thick blanket of ash on the flank and if there is heavy rainfall, we are making people aware of the threat," he said by phone.
Located on the north coast of Papua New Guinea, Manam Island is just 10km wide and is home to the Pacific nation's most active volcanoes.
"An extraordinary and very perilous state of affairs had been created in the [US] South by the sudden and absolute emancipation of the negroes. Here was a vast laboring, landless, homeless class, once slaves, now free; unpractised in liberty, unschooled in self-control; never sobered by the discipline of self-support never established in any habit of prudence; excited by a freedom they did not understand, excited by false hopes; bewildered and without leaders, and yet insolent and aggressive; sick of work, covetous of pleasure - a host of dusky children untimely put out of school."
Future (Democratic) President under whose leadership the US set out to 'make the world safe for democracy'.
(From 'The Reconstruction of the Southern States', Atlantic Monthly, 1901)
