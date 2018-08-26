Daria also posted this release from NORDREG CANADA, a branch of the Canadian Coast Guard.
Subject: 9H9573 - INFO - 08-18-1256 - LR - HEAVIER ICE CONDITIONSTo confirm that the "heavier than normal ice concentrations" statement was true, I checked Denmark's Polar Portal site.
Date: Sat, 18 Aug 2018 13:06:44 +0000
NORDREG IQALUIT 181256 UTC AUG 2018
Good morning,
Due to heavier than normal ice concentrations in the Canadian arctic waters north of 70 degrees, the Canadian Coast Guard, recommends that pleasure craft do not navigate in the Beaufort Sea, Barrow, Peel Sound, Franklin Strait and Prince Regent. CCG icebreakers cannot safely escort pleasure craft. Operators of pleasure craft considering a northwest passage should also consider the risk of having to winter in a safe haven in the Arctic, or in the case of an emergency, be evacuated from beset vessels. Safety of mariners is our primary concern.
REGARDS,
NORDREG CANADA
181256UTCLR
Arctic sea-ice volume is also higher for this date than in 2015, 2016 and 2017.
I have a sneaking suspicion that you won't hear much about this from the mainstream media.
So much for Al Gore's ice-free Arctic.
Thanks to Lloyd Chandler for this info.