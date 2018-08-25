tomato
The fast food industry requires a consistent source of food (much like we do!!) -- that's why they are moving EXCLUSIVELY to INDOOR farming as we enter Grand Solar Minimum. What about you? VW accused of ruining Mexican farms with their geoengineering. Studies link "climate denial" to conservatism. Christian attempts to make sense of it all in this, the Thurs, Aug 23, 2018 episode of Ice Age Farmer.


