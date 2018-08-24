© Novayagazeta / YouTube



The head of Russia's prison agency has ordered all penal institutions to regularly report on conditions in which inmates are kept after a newspaper released a video allegedly showing prisoners being beaten by staff.Earlier this week, the Russian Justice Ministry registered the order by the Federal Service for Execution of Punishment, Gennadiy Korniyenko, to compile full monthly reports about the situation in their facilities, prisons and pre-trial detention centers alike, and send the reports to Moscow, Life.ru news website reported Friday.Korniyenko's order also introduces a system of "statistical reporting about observation of laws and human rights in the Federal Service for Execution of Punishment."A source in the service told Life.ru that the order was issued after sharp criticism of their work from the Russian Presidential Administration and the Prosecutor General's Office which, in turn, was caused by recent reports by Novaya Gazeta and several other media outlets describing alleged beatings and torture of inmates by prison staff in several penal institutions across the country.In an article describing the video, Novaya Gazeta reporters said that they did not know when the footage was shot but had established the location where it was filmed - Penal Colony No1 in Yaroslavl Region, a now infamous placeIn late July, Russian Upper House speaker Valentina Matviyenko called the beatings in the Yaroslavl prison