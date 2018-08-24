© Haaretz



"You are no longer automatically considered part of the Zionist project. We will judge whether you are friend or foe."

About Jonathan Cook



Jonathan Cook is an award-winning British journalist based in Nazareth, Israel, since 2001. He is the author of three books on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: Blood and Religion: The Unmasking of the Jewish State (2006), Israel and the Clash of Civilisations: Iraq, Iran and the Plan to Remake the Middle East (2008), Disappearing Palestine: Israel's Experiments in Human Despair (2008). Jonathan's reports and commentaries have appeared in the Guardian, the Observer, the Times and the New Statesman (London); The International Herald Tribune and Le Monde diplomatique (Paris); Al-Ahram Weekly (Cairo); The National (Abu Dhabi); The Daily Star (Beirut); The Middle East Report and Washington Report on Middle East Affairs (Washington); and The Irish Times (Dublin). He has contributed to many online sites, such as CounterPunch, Israeli Occupation Archive, Al-Jazeera.com and Electronic Intifada.

Academics, lawyers, human rights groups, opponents of the occupation and boycott supporters are facing ever-more difficult interrogations when landing in Israelnamed after the country's founding father, David Ben Gurion.Most planes landing in Israel have to circle over the West Bank before making their descent. Below, more than two million Palestinians living under cruel Israeli occupation areInstead, they depend on capricious decisions from military officers on whether they will be allowed to cross a land border into Jordan. They are comparatively better offMeanwhile, a similar number of Palestinians living ostensibly as citizens inside Israel have to run a gauntlet ofSecurity alone could never have justified the arbitrary and sweeping nature of these decades-old practices against Israel's largely quiescent Palestinian minority.collecting information on them and ghettoizing them. Palestinians struggled to get out while Arabs and Muslims struggled to get in. But these efforts to "lock in" Palestinians have become all but futile in recent years as globalisation has shrunk the world.But the controls long endured by Palestinians and Arabs are now being turned more aggressively against other kinds of supporters.For foreigners, Ben Gurion airport is the gateway not only to Israel but to the occupied territories. It is the main way they can witness firsthand the appalling conditions Israel has imposed on many millions of Palestinians.There is an ever-growing list of academics, lawyers, human rights groups, political advocates for ending the occupation and boycott supporters detained by Israel on arrival and subjected to questioning about their political views. Afterwards they are denied entry or required to keep out of the occupied territories.In an ever more interconnected world, Israel can identify those it wants to exclude simply by scouring Twitter or Facebook.That should be no surprise. If Israel argues that it represents Jews everywhere, some may feel they have a right to speak out in protest. Recent polls suggest that an ideological gulf is opening up between Israel and many of the Jews overseas it claims to speak for.Last week Mr Beinart revealed that he had been detained on landing at Ben Gurion, separated from his wife and children and "interrogated about my political activities" for an hour. After repeated assurances that he was simply attending a family bat mitzvah, officials allowed him in.Mr Beinart is no Noam Chomsky or Norman Finkelstein, dissident Jewish thinkers who have harshly criticised Israel's policies - and been denied entry as a result.In detaining him, Israel effectively declared that it no longer represents millions of Jews overseas. It made clear that the core message of Zionism - that Israel was created as a sanctuary for all Jews -The right-wing government of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants fealty from Jews overseas - public support, donations, lobbying on domestic governments - but not their opinions.Further, Mr Netanyahu's Israel wants Jewry divided, withThe measure of their virtue is no longer their support for a Jewish state but blind allegiance to the occupation and a Greater Israel lording it over Palestinians.That divide is increasingly apparent inside Israel too, with growing numbers of dissident Israeli Jews reporting that they have been pulled aside for questioning on landing at Ben Gurion. They are beingAfter an outcry over Mr Beinart's detention, Netanyahu made a formulaic apology, calling his treatment an "administrative error".Few believe him. Israel's liberal daily Haaretz called it the latest "systematic error". The paper argued that in the "best tradition of benighted regimes",Certainly, the current questioning and bullying - not as passengers prepare to board a flight but as they arrive in Israel - has little to do with security, any more than it does when Palestinians and other Arabs are abused at the airport.That is intended to have a chilling effect on progressive Jews and send the message that,These are just the opening salvos in the Israeli right's war against Jewish dissent. It is a slope liberal Jews will find gets ever more slippery.