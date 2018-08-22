Seismic recordings of the test registered a magnitude of 6.8 on the richter scale as a direct result of the detonation. Over 1,000 after shocks with magnitudes as greater than 4.0 on the richter scale were recorded within the first 30 days following the blast.
The energy produced by the detonation caused the surface of the island directly above the device to rise 25 feet. Large portions of the coastline collapsed into the sea for a stretch of two-miles from ground-zero. The beach and ocean floor in the near vicinity, the Cannikin site were permanently raised 5 feet.
The blast caused a subsidence crater over a mile wide and 60 feet deep, which filled with water and became the largest lake on the island. Rockfalls, containing over 46,000 square yards of material, smothered intertidal marine life. Nearly three hundred deceased rock greenling fish were found offshore, and subsequent catches of rock sole declined substantially.
The remains of over 10,000 three-spined sticklebacks and 700 Dolly Varden were found in the island's lakes, streams, and ponds. Perhaps 1,000 sea otters were killed, their skulls fractured by the force of the blast driving their eyeballs through the bones behind their sockets. Harlequin ducks were found with their backs broken and their legs driven into their bodies by the force of the explosion.
So you still believe there are no man-made earthquakes?
Comment: While much of the extreme changes in weather patterns and the increase in earthquake and volcanic activity are likely correlated with other happenings in our solar system, that doesn't mean nefarious players on earth haven't been involved in insane attempts to modify the weather or to hone the use of earthquakes as a weapon of war: