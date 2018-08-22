© Leonhard Foeger / Reuters



The position of US establishment is to blame for the counter-productive policy of sanctions against Russia, President Vladimir Putin said while describing his Helsinki meeting with President Donald Trump as "useful."Putin said.Putin was responding to a question about his July meeting with Trump at a joint briefing with the Finnish President Sauli Niinistö near Sochi on Wednesday."As for our meeting with President Trump, I have a positive assessment of it and think that it was useful," Putin said.Calling the sanctions "counterproductive and senseless, especially regarding such country like Russia," Putin added that he hopes "that the realization that this policy doesn't have a future will someday come to our American partners and we'll begin to cooperate in a normal manner.""No one was expecting that during the two-hour talks it would be possible to resolve all of the issues that have been controversial until now," he added.