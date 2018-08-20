© AP



Salih Khater, 29, from Birmingham, has been charged with the attempted murder of members of the public and police officers after allegedly driving a car through crowds outside the Houses of Parliament, Scotland Yard has said.Khater of Highgate Street, Birmingham, a Sudan-born UK national, will appear in custody at Westminster magistrates court on Monday 20 August, charged with the attempted murder of members of the public and the attempted murder of police officers.He allegedly drove his vehicle into pedestrians beforeswerving towards police officers, before crashing into barriers outside the Palace of Westminster., the Metropolitan police said after charging him on Saturday.