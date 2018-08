"As with every public service, addiction and rehabilitation services have suffered massive cuts over the last 10 years

A tearful homeless man who stole chocolate from a supermarket told a court he committed the crime so he would be sent to prison, where he could receive help.Wayne Dillon begged for a custodial sentence at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates,But experts have told The Independent the case appears to highlight a worrying new trend.Hundreds of drug-users are committing minor crimes in a desperate bid to access rehabilitation services inside, which have been decimated on the outside by austerity cuts, Addiction Dependency Solutions claims.Dillon, 39, from Ashton-in-Makerfield, was"He says the only way he can make in-roads is with a prison sentence," solicitor Nick Woosey said at his hearing on Monday.Magistrates granted the wish, jailing Dillon for seven weeks."This kind of case is by no means something that is infrequent," Chris Judge, strategic director with ADS, told The Independent."I wouldn't like to put a figure on how many cases there are like this but we are hearing of it happening more and more, every week in every part of the country. These are desperate measures by people in desperate situations.Although nationwide figures on cuts to such services are difficult to come by - because money comes from different government departments and is distributed at local authority level - figures show such funding has more than halved in some areas.In Bristol, spending on rehabilitation and treatment was slashed from £12.9m in 2013 to just £4.5m this year. Gateshead and Sefton have bothin the same period."People see jail as their best option which is false because drugs are so wide spread inside, it is difficult - almost impossible - to go straight once there," said Mr Judge."It becomes a vicious circle."He said anyone fighting addiction should still attempt to access services outside: "They have lost staff and funding but they still exist and they are still dedicated to helping people get their lives on track."My advice is use a search engine to search for your local services and get in touch because they can - and do - help. Addiction is beatable."Helen Berresford, of the charity Nacro, which supports ex-offenders leaving prison, said there was a small window to help people leaving prison but it was being missed."People are freed and they genuinely want a fresh start," she said. "But"Very often, they seek support or treatment for mental health issues or addiction but the threshold for getting that in the community can be very high. They can be left onso that can be seen as the best option which, of course, it absolutely is not."