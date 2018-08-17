Canterbury University researchers have discovered that some chemicals used in herbicides are playing a role in making bacteria resistant to antibiotics.
"If you look at how different commercial chemical products are regulated, almost never is there an assessment on the sub-lethal effects of these products, particularly on micro-organisms," said Professor Jack Heinemann of the University of Canterbury.
The newly-released findings could have implications worldwide because of the rise of superbugs for which there are no effective drugs.
If left unregulated, superbugs could kill more than 10 million people every year by 2050, costing the global economy $10 trillion.
"We would be plunged back into the health of the 19th century - back into the Dark Ages, if you like. Ordinary illnesses we would not be able to treat [and] surgery would be compromised," said Doctor Alistair Humphrey, Canterbury Medical Officer of Health.
Britain will lead a global fightback against antibiotic-resistant superbugs to prevent the world from being "cast back into the dark ages of medicine", David Cameron is to announce today.
Tens of thousands of people are already dying of infections that have evolved resistance to common treatments and the World Health Organisation has warned that routine operations and minor scratches could become fatal if nothing is done.
Mr Cameron has become the first world leader to speak out about the threat, signalling escalating global concern at the highest level.
He believes that he has the agreement of President Obama and Angela Merkel for co-ordinated action to find new drugs after raising the issue with them privately at a G7 summit last month.
"This is not some distant threat but something happening right now," Mr Cameron said. "If we fail to act, we are looking at an almost unthinkable scenario where antibiotics no longer work and we are cast back into the dark ages of medicine where treatable infections and injuries will kill once again.
Around 700,000 tonnes of Glyphosate - one of the key ingredients in herbicide - continues to be used every year.
