"No other food, it turns out, is quite as problematic as chicken - the heart-healthy alternative to red meat. Though fish and dairy technically caused more "outbreaks," chicken sickened the most people ...

'Chicken is a reservoir for salmonella,' explains Thomas Gremillion, director of the Food Policy Institute at the Consumer Federation of America.

Though proper cooking can kill most salmonella strains, normal food preparation techniques - like using a sponge to clean up spills or rinsing your chicken in the sink - tend to spread the bug around your kitchen, he says. That can 'cross-contaminate' your sink, cutting boards and vegetables."

'This CDC report shows that government inspectors and industry need to do more to protect consumers from unsafe chicken,' says Gremillion.

'Rather than focusing on schemes to boost industry profits - such as eliminating slaughterhouse line speed limits - we should be talking about why the U.S. lags so far behind other countries on issues like addressing salmonella contamination in poultry, and what can be done to avoid some of these illnesses and the havoc they wreak on families.'

Chicken Is Notoriously Prone to Bacterial Contamination

Raw Chicken Should Be Sold With Health Warning

Vast Majority of Meats Are Contaminated With Dangerous Bacteria

79 percent of ground turkey samples were contaminated with drug-resistant enterococcus faecalis, 87 percent of which were resistant to tetracyclines, used in human medicine to treat bronchitis, pneumonia and UTIs; 73 percent of the salmonella found on ground turkey was antibiotic-resistant salmonella

71 percent of pork chops were contaminated with drug-resistant enterococcus faecalis, 84 percent of which were resistant to tetracyclines

62 percent of ground beef samples were contaminated with drug-resistant enterococcus faecalis, 26 percent of which were resistant to tetracyclines

36 percent of chicken breasts, legs, thighs and wings were contaminated with drug-resistant enterococcus faecalis, 71 percent of which were resistant to tetracyclines; 1 in 5 strains of salmonella was resistant to amoxicillin, a type of penicillin, which as a class is designated as "critically important" in human medicine. Amoxicillin is the No. 1 antibiotic prescribed to children in the U.S.

Industry Diversion Tactics

"Pharmaceutical and meat companies are using similar tactics to the cigarette industry, in an attempt to confuse consumers and hold off regulation, despite the fact that the rapidly growing risk of antimicrobial resistance is one of the biggest health risks of our time," The Guardian reports.13

"In one Facebook ad entitled 'How to survive as a working mom,' a stressed woman has a baby on her lap and a phone under one ear. 'Breathe,' the advert says. 'Pour a glass of wine (if that's your thing). Prepare your family the chicken. Whether the label says 'no antibiotics' or not, the meat and milk you buy is free of harmful residues from antibiotics.'

The Enough Movement - the 'global community' behind this advert - promises to tell you the truth about food. But it's a PR campaign funded by Elanco, a multinational animal drugs company that sells antibiotics for use on livestock."

It's Not About Antibiotic Residues; It's About Drug-Resistant Pathogens

"Ads like this are patronizing. Industry should be looking for ways to address valid consumer concerns. Instead, they're trying to brush us off like we're a bunch of hysterical women who just need a pat on the head and a good glass of wine to calm down."

Poultry Inspectors Sickened by Chicken Disinfectant

"Robertson believes that the source of the ailments were chemicals used at the plant - including a little-known chemical called peracetic acid, or PAA," The Intercept reports.17 "A colorless bleaching agent with a faintly vinegary odor, PAA has been used to sterilize medical instruments in hospitals.

In recent years, escalating quantities of it have also been used to remove bacteria from the carcasses of chickens and turkeys, despite concerns from industry watchdogs that breathing it may put workers at risk, especially when combined with chlorine and other chemical treatments."

Peracetic Acid Deteriorates Health by Accumulating in Organs

"Their story is a reminder that, even as consumers have grown increasingly vigilant about buying meat that is naturally and humanely processed - a concern not lost on Norbest, which markets its turkey as 'ranch raised' with 'no added hormones or steroids' - the inhumane conditions endured by the people who work in America's slaughterhouses remain hidden from view."

Toxic Chemicals and Disease-Causing Bacteria Make Raw Chicken a Questionable Food

If you do opt for chicken, make sure it's a) organic and free-range, and b) cooked.

Strategies to Protect Yourself and Limit Spread of Drug-Resistant Bacteria

Infection prevention, with a focus on strengthening your immune system naturally. Avoiding sugars, processed foods and grains, promoting stress reduction and optimizing your sleep and vitamin D level are foundational for this. Adding in traditionally fermented and cultured foods is also important, as this will help optimize your microbiome.

Limiting your use of antibiotics. Any time your doctor prescribes an antibiotic, ask if it's absolutely necessary, and keep in mind that antibiotics do not work for viral infections. For example, antibiotics are typically unnecessary for most ear infections, and they do not work on the common cold or flu, both of which are caused by viruses.

Avoiding antibiotics in food by purchasing organic or biodynamic grass fed meats and animal products.

Avoiding antibacterial household products such as antibacterial soaps, hand sanitizers and wipes, as these promote antibiotic resistance by allowing the strongest bacteria to survive and thrive in your home.

Properly washing your hands with warm water and plain soap, to prevent the spread of bacteria. Be particularly mindful of washing your hands and kitchen surfaces after handling raw meats, as about half of all meat sold in American grocery stores is likely to be contaminated with pathogenic bacteria. Avoid antibiotic soaps that typically have dangerous chemicals like triclosan.

Commonsense precautions in the kitchen: Kitchens are notorious breeding grounds for disease-causing bacteria, courtesy of contaminated meat products, including antibiotic-resistant strains of E-coli. To avoid cross-contamination between foods in your kitchen, adhere to the following recommendations:

Use a designated cutting board, preferably wood, not plastic, for raw meat and poultry, and never use this board for other food preparation, such as cutting up vegetables. Color coding your cutting boards is a simple way to distinguish between them

To sanitize your cutting board, use hot water and detergent. Simply wiping it off with a rag will not destroy the bacteria

For an inexpensive, safe and effective kitchen counter and cutting board sanitizer, use 3 percent hydrogen peroxide and vinegar. Keep each liquid in a separate spray bottle, and then spray the surface with one, followed by the other, and wipe off

Coconut oil can also be used to clean, treat and sanitize your wooden cutting boards. It's loaded with lauric acid that has potent antimicrobial actions. The fats will also help condition the wood