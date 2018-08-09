© The Best Schools

Clear Evidence Cellphone Radiation Promotes Cancer

Exposed male rats were more likely to develop heart tumors (malignant schwannomas) than unexposed ones. These heart tumors are very similar to acoustic neuromas found in humans, a benign type of tumor that previous studies have linked to cellphone use

Female rats and newborns exposed to high levels of radiation during pregnancy and lactation were more likely to have low body weight

DNA damage and damage to heart tissue were observed in exposed male and female rats, but not mice

Brain, prostate, liver and pancreatic tumors were found in both rats and mice exposed to cellphone radiation over a lifetime

Reproducible Effects

IARC Urged to Upgrade Carcinogenicity Risk of Cellphone Use

"The [Ramazzini Institute] findings on far field exposure to RFR [radio frequency radiation] are consistent with and reinforce the results of the NTP study on near field exposure, as both reported an increase in the incidence of tumors of the brain and heart in RFR-exposed Sprague-Dawley rats ... The two laboratories worked independently at many thousands of kilometers' distance, using the same strain of rats, and found the same results. It cannot be by chance.

Both findings are also consistent with the epidemiological evidence, where an increased incidence of tumors of the same cells (Schwann cells) of the acoustic nerve had been associated with the use of mobile phones ... [E]ven if the risk is to be considered low, due to the large number of exposed individuals, we could expect thousands of people affected by serious diseases like cancer of the peripheral nerves and brain."

Why Major Media Ignored the News

Cellphone Customers Need Information to Make Informed Decisions About Usage

Safety Question Getting Increasingly Pressing as Scientists Discover More Biological and Environmental Harm

"[W]ireless executives have chosen not to publicize what their own scientists have said about the risks of their products. On the contrary, the industry ... has spent untold millions of dollars in the past 25 years proclaiming that science is on its side, that the critics are quacks, and that consumers have nothing to fear. This, even as the industry has worked behind the scenes - again like its Big Tobacco counterpart - to deliberately addict its customers ...

[T]he wireless industry not only made the same moral choices that the tobacco and fossil-fuel industries did; it also borrowed from the same public-relations playbook those industries pioneered. The playbook's key insight is that an industry doesn't have to win the scientific argument about safety; it only has to keep the argument going ... Central to keeping the scientific argument going is making it appear that not all scientists agree."

There Is Scientific Consensus - Cellphones Cause Biological Effects

"One key player has not been swayed by all this wireless-friendly research: the insurance industry. The Nation has not been able to find a single insurance company willing to sell a product-liability policy that covered cellphone radiation," Hertsgaard and Dowie write.28

"'Why would we want to do that?' one executive chuckled before pointing to more than two dozen lawsuits outstanding against wireless companies, demanding a total of $1.9 billion in damages. Some judges have affirmed such lawsuits, including a judge in Italy who refused to allow industry-funded research as evidence.29"

Protect Yourself From Excessive Electromagnetic Field Radiation

