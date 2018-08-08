© Zest Magazine

Especially the law that says people should smoke 10 metres from the window. I don't think there is anyone in the townships who will be able to smoke 10 metres from the window.



Imagine at night and ladies will have to go outside to smoke 10 metres away with the spate of rape currently happening in the country.



We are saying that the government is criminalising us, because how on earth would you sell cigarettes without displaying it?



The Gauteng Liquor Forum is calling for the scrapping of the Tobacco Bill which is currently open for public comment.They are arguing that the current Bill is effective but needs a better enforcement plan.Chairperson of the Gauteng Liquor Forum, Fanny Mokoena says the banning of smoking in public places will have a negative impact on their members.South Africans have until Thursday to comment on the draft Tobacco Control Bill.