A whale in distress died near a Massachusetts beach after getting caught in a jetty."It's so sad to see it wash up. Yesterday,I think last night, it was flopping around. It was definitely struggling," said beachgoer Brianna Saad."This is the first one that I've seen down here," said beachgoer, Michael Saad.A whale washed up on this Ocean Street inlet on Sunday, causing quite the stir alongside this sandy beach.The sick whale dying overnight inside the Marshfield jetty.Shelia Buckley watched the sad scene unfold from her front porch."It was just in and out of the water. You could see it blowing water. It was in front of us here when my oldest son saw him. So we just kind of tracked him throughout the afternoon. It was exciting yesterday. So today is kind of sad."Biologists from the New England Aquarium say this whale is a 27-foot Minke whale.And it's one of dozens who have mysteriously died in the past year along the East coast.Concerned beachgoers called the aquarium for help."We are investigating to see if there's an underlining disease problem or some other virus that might be new to the species."People were heartbroken to see such a beautiful creature pass away."Yesterday, it didn't look like it was sick or anything to us. It was swimming around and going in between the jetties. It was very exciting, we filmed a lot if it and we were thrilled. And we woke up this morning and then we woke up this morning and there was a carcass," said Buckley."It's God's wonder. It's how life works," said Michael Saad.