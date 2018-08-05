California Fire Fighters
© Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP
The El Dorado Hotshots battle wildfire near Buckhorn Summit on Highway 299 in Trinity County, Calif., Monday, July 30, 2018. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for nearly 20,000 people barreled Monday toward small lake towns in Northern California, and authorities faced questions about how quickly they warned residents about the largest and deadliest blaze burning in the state.
A comprehensive look at the wildfires raging in California and Europe compared to the 300 year averages and cataloged events. Extreme heat compared since 1900 to see where the trend in both takes us through 2025 as the Earth dives deeper into the Grand Soar Minimum.


Sources