On August 2, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) claimed that warplanes of the Israeli Air Force had bombed several fighters of the ISIS-affiliated Khalid ibn al-Walid Army near the occupied Golan Heights. Seven militants were killed in the strikes according to the Israeli media.. On July 26, Israeli warplanes destroyed a rocket launcher allegedly belonging to the group in southwestern Syria.An official of the Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF) announced that members of the Khalid ibn al-Walid Army are attempting to cross the border from Syria. According to him, the JAF's 10th Border Guard Battalion clashed with the terrorists in the Yarmouk Valley killing a number of them.According to Syrian sources, some number of terrorist group members are still hiding near the Golan Heights and at the border between Syria and Jordan. They are attempting to flee the area in order to hide from the ongoing security operation by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).During the operation in southwestern Syria,, the head of the Russian General Staff Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoi said during a press briefing.Militants in the area, including 39 battle tanks, 28 infantry fighting vehicles and armoured personnel carriers, 10 Shilka self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, 35 anti-aircraft guns, 17 multiple launch rocket systems, 60 machine guns and 23 anti-tank missile launchers. A total ofMeanwhile,. The Russian Military Police established eight observation posts in front of the UNDOF in order to prevent provocations in the area.As soon as the situation in southwestern Syria is stabilized, the SAA will be able to re-deploy most of its forces to other frontlines and to start another round of combating terrorism in the country.