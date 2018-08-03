Yonatan Shapira

Yonatan Shapira was aboard the Al Awda boat in the Gaza Freedom flotilla when it was stopped in international waters by Israeli sailors three days ago and all on board arrested. His Facebook report in Hebrew was translated by Ofer Neiman, with the headline, "Israeli citizen and Palestine solidarity activist Yonatan Shapira on Israel's dirty attack on the peaceful Gaza flotilla: יונתן שפירא מדווח מהמשט - עברית להלן" That translation follows.

So just as the IDF Spokesperson said: "The overtaking of the Al-Awda ship was carried out without violence and without exceptional events".

And indeed, everything was as usual -

They slammed Herman the captain's head against the wall again and again while threatening to take him to the ship's belly and finish him off when no one is watching.

A fist in the face of Arne Birge the old mechanic.

And the finest tradition: Electric shocks. This time we wore life vests of the type that covers the chest well. But don't worry, the brave naval commando combatants just electrocuted [Tasered] Charlie, the first officer, in his head. And more electric shocks to Juergen the cook and to 60 year old Mike, a chair of a trade union and a human rights activist from New Zealand.

But at the same time, things were done with a kind of psychotic tenderness.

Like in a strange play, soldiers (men and women) with weapons and vests packed with munitions and personal cameras, but wearing white shirts with the national flag embroidered in a shiny blue color and wearing white masks on their faces. Last time it was all-black.

And let's keep in mind: Had we been Gazan fishermen or children approaching the Gaza fence, they could have simply put a bullet in the head of each of us and that's it.

The IDF Attorney unit has also confirmed that that there's no need for an investigation.

