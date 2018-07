© Ints Kalnins / Reuters

For the sake of "healthy conversation," Twitter has put together a research team to combat prejudice and discrimination. Soon, conservatives noticed the new task force was staffed with #Resistance members and Trump haters.The first team will focus on "examining echo chambers and uncivil discourse and on "intolerance in Twitter conversation," and will be led by Dr. Rebekah Tromble, Assistant Professor of Political Science at Leiden University.The team will also comprise Dr. Patricia Rossini, Dr. Jennifer Stromer-Galley, both from Syracuse University, as well as Dr. Nava Tintarev from Delft University of Technology, and Dr. Dirk Hovy from Bocconi University.Another team, assembled to study how people with different political backgrounds interact on Twitter, is led by Professor Miles Hewstone and John Gallacher, of The University of Oxford.Will Chamberlain, a Washington DC lawyer and Trump supporter, did a bit of digging on these academics and their positions. Surprise, surprise; they are members or sympathizers of the #Resistance:Rossini, who, as part of her Twitter engagement, is supposed to develop solutions to tackle "incivility" and hate speech, was okay with berating a certain politician she doesn't like.Stromer-Galley, an apparent Russiagater, remains in-keeping with the general trend here.Upon outing Twitter's new hires as outspoken Trump critics, Chamberlain noted that he did not mean to harass the liberal academia, but rather to point to Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, that if he wanted to win back the trust of conservative users, this was the wrong way to go.Twitter has been under fire for its practice of 'shadow-banning' prominent activists and politicians, which, critics argue, is a form of covert censorship.