The Dept. of Health and Human Services (HHS), starting in 1988, was supposed to report every two years to the Congress, on ongoing efforts to improve vaccine safety. NO REPORTS WERE EVER MADE.
So...why didn't they follow the law?
One: Arrogance. Federal agencies will, when they think they can get away with it, ignore a law entirely. They'll pretend it doesn't exist.
Two: Following the law would have constituted a de facto admission that vaccine safety is a problem. If you need to update your efforts in that direction every two years, there is a serious problem. The federal government does not, under any circumstances, want to admit vaccines cause widespread harm.
Three: The CDC buys and sells $4 billion worth of vaccines every year. Engaging in such huge business, while admitting vaccines are a continuing safety problem, doesn't create a coherent picture. It raises many uncomfortable questions.
Four: Would the federal government want to open the door to more and more vaccine whistleblowers over the years? Long-time CDC researcher, William Thompson, did blow the whistle on fraudulent MMR-vaccine-autism research, in 2014. Imagine Thompson and a few others spilling ALL the beans, telling everything they know about criminal lying and cover-ups at the CDC during the past 30 years. You start digging a hole in a putrid place, all sorts of rank material is going to emerge.
What are the chances that, somewhere in the bowels of the CDC, among its 15,000 employees, there is one who knows—and might decide to explain—that the whole vaccination program is a scam and a hoax from the ground up; that vaccines don't really produce immunity, but do produce many severe neurological injuries (including fatal injuries); that unvaccinated children who are raised in a naturally healthy way are far better off than vaccinated children.
Would the federal government want to keep stirring the pot with ongoing probes of vaccine safety, and risk someone of conscience finally deciding to step out of the shadows and tell the whole truth?
I think not.
Eventually, these HHS reports to Congress would attract a great deal of public attention, and open hearings would be forced into existence. Imagine, at one of these televised sessions, a CDC scientist of repute, at the end of his tether, saying, with great emphasis:
"The whole vaccine business is nonsense. For example, when we say large vaccine campaigns have wiped out such-and-so disease, that's a fairy tale. The vaccine does have an effect on the body. It can impair the body's immune system response, in which case you won't see the rashes and red bumps and other signs of a particular disease. But don't think for a second that means the disease has been wiped out. No. Because of the toxic vaccine, the immune system is made too weak to respond with power, and that's why you don't see the rashes develop. Instead, the vaccine causes other kinds of problems in the body. The problem could be neurological. It could be a chronic debilitating infection. No disease has really been wiped out...only the appearance has changed. The overall health of the child has gotten worse...and this is a very bad thing. We have to stop lying about it..."Why in the world would the federal government increase the chance of something like that happening? No, much better to ignore the law, hope no one notices, never study vaccine safety, and never try to improve it. It's folly to think you can raise the lid on Pandora's Box a little bit. Better to try to nail that lid shut forever.
In case you haven't noticed, that's not working.