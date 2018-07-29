© TheBlaze



Let's Conduct that Thought Experiment

James Comey's Own Testimony Supports This Reading

Baier: When did you learn that the DNC and Hillary Clinton campaign had funded Christopher Steele's work?



Comey: Yes, I still don't know that for a fact.



Baier: What do you mean?



Comey: I've only seen it in the media. I never knew exactly which Democrats has funded - I knew it was funded first by Republicans -



(Crosstalk)



Baier: But that's not true.



Comey: I'm sorry?



Baier: That's not true that the dossier that Christopher Steele worked on was funded by Republicans.



Comey: My understanding was his work started funded by - as oppo research funded by the Republicans.



Baier: So Free Beacon and - said that they had Glen Simpson and Fusion GPS on account of a retainer but they did not fund the Christopher Steele memo or the dossier. That was initiated by Democrats.



Comey: Ok, my understanding was the activity was begun that Steele was hired to look into was first funded by Republicans then picked up - the important thing was picked up by Democrats opposed to Donald Trump.



Baier: So it that why - did you tell President Obama that the dossier was - who it was funded by?



Comey: No, not to my recollection.



Baier: Did you want to know who it was funded by?



Comey: I wanted to know what I knew which was it was funded by people politically opposed to Donald Trump.



Baier: Ok.



Comey: Which particular opponents wasn't that important to me.



Baier: But when did you - So you, still, to this day, don't know that it was funded by the DNC or the (inaudible)?



Comey: I've read that in the media, but I don't know for a fact and didn't know, when I was at the FBI, which exact opponent of the president's funded that.

Making Things Clearer Would Have Been Easy

Why the FBI Chose Obscure Language Instead

If James Comey, who signed the FISA application, couldn't figure out who funded the dossier, how could a judge?There weren't many surprises in the newly released and redacted Carter Page surveillance warrant application, as much of it has been in the public domain for many months now. Nor should anyone be particularly surprised at the polarized response. It's simply a sign of the times that people are less-inclined to apply a reasoned and balanced approach to issues that involve Russia and, even tangentially, President Trump, regardless of which ideological corner one calls home.Perhaps the most hotly contested topic of conversation after the release was the notion, first posed in a memo produced by Republicans on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) in January 2018 (the "Nunes memo") thatIn the Nunes memo, the HPSCI Republicans noted the FBI's vague characterization of the paymasters' provenance. They arguedThe implications of withholding such information aren't hard to appreciate, and don't require a particularly nuanced understanding of evidentiary procedures to cause concern. While both sides disagree on whether the description in the FISA application was sufficient to properly apprise the court of the political agenda of the entity that commissioned the opposition research, their disagreement seems to be a matter of scale.Democrats and the majority of the media aren't arguing that no citation was necessary.They say it would be self-evident to any judge, upon reading the citation embedded below, that Clinton and the DNC were behind the information provided by "Source #1."At the very least, they argue, the judge would be appropriately apprised of the political genesis of the opposition research: telling the judge Clinton's campaign paid for it wouldn't better attune the judge to the notion that political opposition research is inevitably compiled at the request and to the potential benefit of, well, political opposition.As with many arguments, practical tests can be applied to both sides to discern the truth. In this particular case, a good way to test whether the citation is sufficient would be a simple experiment.Now, for the experiment. Clear your head of any thoughts involving the Clinton/DNC involvement in the dossier, and imagine that the Steele dossier was developed under the Free Beacon contract and the Clinton campaign never got involved.Now read the citation again. Does it still make sense after substituting a Republican-owned, conservative newspaper for Hillary Clinton and the DNC? Now use your imagination and substitute anybody or any organization you want for Hillary Clinton and the DNC: Joe Biden; The Washington Post; Fox News; the king of Jordan; Donald Trump Jr.; Renaldo; Vladimir Putin.Can they all fit into that citation? If any of the individuals or entities listed above were indeed the ultimate funders of the research, would a single word of that citation have to be changed to represent to the court what most on the Left are characterizing as an appropriate level of specificity about the commissioning party to the FISA judge?No, not a word would have to be changed. Regardless of how frequently or loudly those who refuse to entertain the notion may deny it,Nothing in that citation suggests the judge would assume this to be the case. It could, quite literally, be just about anyone on earth who paid for that research, based on the FBI's vague description.You don't have to take my word for it. Read this excerpt from Brett Baier's interview of former FBI director James Comey on Fox News, April 26, 2018.Fascinating. Read that last line again.Comey signed the FISA application from which the citation embedded above was copied. His signature served as certification by the FBI that the information in the report was verified and submitted for purposes consistent with the law. He subsequently signed the next two FISA warrants on Page, all of which contained the same citation regarding the identity of the Fusion GPS/Steele clients.If you agree that the judge wouldn't necessarily make that assumption, but are still arguing that the citation was "legally sufficient to advise the judge of the political nature of the opposition research," answer this question:Would anyone object to using that language in the citation? If so, why? It would seem a rather precarious position to argue that the simple act of telling the judge the full truth in a FISA proceeding is unnecessary - that less than the truth is sufficient to satisfy one's personal FISA hearing evidentiary standards.People vacillate and hide the truth for the same reason people tell outright lies: they don't want the truth to be known. What form those lies take are incidental to the intent, which is to withhold, conceal, misdirect, or mislead.There are a couple of possible reasons the FBI would choose the language they did,That would be a remarkable and embarrassing admission, yet that's the reason Comey suggested.Given the ease with which they could have accurately described the true fund source of the research, yet failed to do so,If you're trying to discern whether Comey is telling the truth, consider this: Would Comey rather suffer a brief period of embarrassment, or acknowledge that he signed and certified a deliberately misleading FISA application that resulted in a year of government surveillance of Page?Whichever the case, Comey told us he was fooled by his own FISA application, while the Left tells us the judge had everything he or she needed to rule on the warrant request.If Comey would agree that it's just as possible Media Matters for America paid for the research as it is Hillary Clinton, then it would follow that the judge didn't have the information necessary to make an informed assessment of the sourcing.The only question remaining is: Why?(a pseudonym) is a retired U.S. Army interrogator and strategic debriefer with 30 years experience in military and intelligence interrogation and human intelligence collection operations.