© Getty



US President Donald Trump's so-called "deal of the century" for Middle East peace is "dead upon arrival", the Palestinian envoy to the UN said on Tuesday.The Trump administration has not yet set a date for the plan's reveal, with the official stating last month it wants to launch the proposal "when the circumstances are right".Drawn up by Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner along with Mideast envoy Jason Greenblatt, the roadmap is likely to be hugely fa vourable to Israel.Greenblatt and Kushner told the Arabic language al-Quds newspaper last month that they will present it soon, with or without input from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.Mansour said the US is "eager" for Palestinian engagement on the plan but "we are not going to engage".Mansour said the Palestinians will insist on "a collective process" involving many countries to try to end the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as Abbas proposed in an address to the Security Council in February.The Palestinians want East Jerusalem as the capital of their independent state and say its status is a final issue yet to be decided, a view backed by the vast majority of UN member states.He accused the Trump administration of being pro-Israel, saying US Ambassador Nikki Haley "is becoming more Israeli than the Israelis themselves".Mansour cited several examples including drastic US cuts in funding for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees known as UNRWA, this year slicing $300m from its budget.Haley made no mention of the cuts in her speech to the UN Security Council on Tuesday but accused Arab and Islamic nations who made "speeches thousands of miles away" in support of the Palestinians but not opening their wallets.