Its website includes a flow-chart that describes how the company has contributed to elections in the U.S. from 2006-2015 with "57,000 voting and counting machines deployed" and "35 million voters assisted."
After this report's publication, Smartmatic updated its website to remove the flow chart and declare that "Smartmatic will not be deploying its technology in any U.S. county for the upcoming 2016 U.S. Presidential elections."
In 2005, Smartmatic bought-out California-based Sequoia Voting Systems and entered the world of U.S. elections.
According to Smartmatic's website, "In less than one year Smartmatic tripled Sequoia's market share" and "has offered technology and support services to the Electoral Commissions of 307 counties in 16 States."
In 2007, Smartmatic announced the sale of Sequoia "given the difficult climate in the United States marketplace, tainted by a non-stop debate against foreign investment, especially in the election technology area."
Among the "case studies" that Smartmatic lists on its website as examples of its work are Venezuela, where it has been facilitating elections since 2004 when it "won a bid to provide Venezuela with a reliable voting system."
It also lists Cook County, Illinois as another success story, when in "in 2006, Smartmatic signed what at the moment was the largest election automation contract in US history." Cook County includes Chicago and its suburbs, a geographic zone that has historically and lately been subject to criticism for voter fraud.
The chairman of Smartmatic is Lord Mark Malloch-Brown, who sits in the British House of Lords and on the board of George Soros's Open Society Foundations. He was formerly the vice-chairman of Soros's Investment Funds and even the deputy secretary-general of the United Nations when he worked as chief of staff to Kofi Annan.
Malloch-Brown's resume includes stints as vice-president of the UN World Bank and in British Prime Minister Gordon Brown's cabinet.
In addition to a close relationship with Soros, Malloch-Brown has worked with consulting firms that are well-connected to Bill and Hillary Clinton. He was an international partner with the Sawyer-Miller consulting firm and was a senior adviser to FTI Consulting.
One of Sawyer-Miller's alumni is Mandy Grunwald, who ran the firm's communication contract for Bill Clinton's 1992 presidential run. She was also the head of communications for Hillary Clinton's unsuccessful 2008 presidential bid.
Jackson Dunn, who is a senior managing director with FTI Consulting, spent 15 years in Washington where he worked as an aide to President Bill Clinton and Sen. Hilllary Clinton.
Smartmatic has already encountered controversy in the ongoing presidential contest. It ran the online balloting for the Utah Republican caucus last March, when many critics said it was impossible to secure personal electronic devices that are used to register and vote.