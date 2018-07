Smartmatic, a U.K.-based voting technology company with deep ties to George Soros, has provided voting technology in 16 states including battleground zones like Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Other jurisdictions affected are California, District of Columbia, Illinois, Louisiana, Missouri, New Jersey, Oregon, Washington and Wisconsin.After this report's publication, Smartmatic updated its website to remove the flow chart and declare that "Smartmatic will not be deploying its technology in any U.S. county for the upcoming 2016 U.S. Presidential elections."In 2005, Smartmatic bought-out California-based Sequoia Voting Systems and entered the world of U.S. elections.According to Smartmatic's website, "In less than one year Smartmatic tripled Sequoia's market share" and "has offered technology and support services to the Electoral Commissions of 307 counties in 16 States."In 2007, Smartmatic announced the sale of Sequoia "given the difficult climate in the United States marketplace, tainted by a non-stop debate against foreign investment, especially in the election technology area."The chairman of Smartmatic is Lord Mark Malloch-Brown , who sits in the British House of Lords and on the board of George Soros's Open Society Foundations. He was formerly the vice-chairman of Soros's Investment Funds and even the deputy secretary-general of the United Nations when he worked as chief of staff to Kofi Annan.One of Sawyer-Miller's alumni is Mandy Grunwald, who ran the firm's communication contract for Bill Clinton's 1992 presidential run. She was also the head of communications for Hillary Clinton's unsuccessful 2008 presidential bid.Jackson Dunn, who is a senior managing director with FTI Consulting, spent 15 years in Washington where he worked as an aide to President Bill Clinton and Sen. Hilllary Clinton.Smartmatic has already encountered controversy in the ongoing presidential contest. It ran the online balloting for the Utah Republican caucus last March, when many critics said it was impossible to secure personal electronic devices that are used to register and vote.