© U.S. Border Patrol/Rio Grande Valley Sector

During a two-day period that began on Friday, U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Sector arrested three members of the MS-13 gang. All three had traveled to the U.S. via Mexico from El Salvador, according to Rio Grande Valley Sector officials.Agents arrested the first MS-13 gang member on Friday near the South Texas border town of Hidalgo. The Weslaco Station agents learned of the migrant's gang affiliation during a biometric background investigation at the station.The following day, McAllen Station agents apprehended another Salvadoran national after he crossed the border near Granjeno, Texas. He crossed the border illegally while transporting a minor female he claimed was his daughter. During a background investigation, the agents learned of his MS-13 gang membership.Later that same day, Rio Grande City Station agents arrested a third Salvadoran male. The records check again uncovered the illegal alien's gang membership with MS-13.All three gang members were arrested on charges relating to immigration violations. Officials did not disclose the disposition of the minor female traveling with the second MS-13 member."The Rio Grande Valley continues to encounter instances where criminal aliens are attempting to circumvent the system," RGV Sector Chief Patrol Agent Manuel Padilla, Jr. said in a written statement. "We will remain vigilant and focused in identifying these criminal elements."Laredo Sector agents also arrested an MS-13 gang member on Saturday, Breitbart Texas reported . Hebbronville Station agents arrested the Salvadoran national along with a group of five other illegal aliens. A records investigation revealed the man's membership in MS-13 and a previous deportation.