Trump: "Our relationship has never been worse than it is now. However, that changed. As of about four hours ago."



Putin: "The United States could be more decisive in nudging Ukrainian leadership."



Trump: "There was no collusion... I beat Hillary Clinton easily."



Putin: "We should be guided by facts. Can you name a single fact that would definitively prove collusion? This is nonsense."

"Donald Trump's press conference performance in Helsinki rises to exceed the threshold of 'high crimes and misdemeanors.' It was nothing short of treasonous. Not only were Trump's comments imbecilic, he is wholly in the pocket of Putin."

How Syria and Ukraine are linked

a solution for the Syria tragedy, an effort to limit nuclear weapons and save the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces treaty signed in 1987 by Reagan and Gorbachev, and a positive drive to normalize US-Russia relations, away from Cold War 2.0.

Take a walk on the wild side

"Well, I think we have a lot of foes. I think the European Union is a foe, what they do to us in trade. Now, you wouldn't think of the European Union, but they're a foe. Russia is a foe in certain respects. China is a foe economically, certainly they are a foe. But that doesn't mean they are bad. It doesn't mean anything. It means that they are competitive."