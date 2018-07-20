© CSD



'A sinister false flag ploy'

Israel's main spy agency Mossad has openly acknowledged that it cooperated with the People's Mujahedin of Iran (MKO) terror group over a plot to implicate the Islamic Republic in what it said would be a bomb attack in Paris.Mossad said it had worked with its Belgian, French and German counterparts to uncover an alleged cell that was planning to bomb a June 30 conference in the French capital organized by the MKO, Israeli website Headshot reported on Thursday.According to the report, the cell was led by an Iranian diplomat based in the Austrian capital of Vienna. It was also consisted of two Belgian nationals and another alleged member in Paris.All of the suspects, including the alleged diplomat and his wife, were arrested and charged with plotting the attack.The MKO event went ahead as planned and was attended by some of the former US, European and Saudi officials, including former Saudi spy chief, Prince Turki al-Faisal, who also delivered a speech.The Mossad claim puts Israel next to Saudi Arabia, which Tehran says has been colluding with the MKO and providing it with financial support since the Iraqi imposed war on Iran in the 1980s.Mossad's alleged operation to protect the MKO occurred days ahead of a visit to Europe by Iran's President Hassan Rouhani for meetings with his Swiss and Austrian counterparts concerning the 2015 nuclear accord and its future.In an attempt to convince Trump and his European allies (the EU3) to quit the JCPOA, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a live televised presentation claimed that Israel had obtained access to what he described as "stolen" evidence that proved Iran's attempts to produce nuclear weapons. Iran strongly rejected Netanyahu's allegations which it said were based on "unsubstantiated" evidence.Iran has already dismissed the claim as baseless, with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif calling the arrestsThe Iranian Foreign Ministry also said the MKO was seeking to damage Iran-Europe relations."The Islamic Republic of Iran, as it has repeatedly announced, condemns and rejects any act of violence and terrorist move in any part of the world and in all its forms," Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on July 3., he said, expressing Iran's readiness to work to clarify the real aspects of what he described as a "pre-planned scenario" against the Islamic Republic.