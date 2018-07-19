© AP/Scott Applewhite



"Dan Coats and Gina Haspel need to be on top of their game now and speak truth to power," he said, referring to Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and CIA Director Gina Haspel. "And make sure Trump doesn't get away with this."

"I'm just saying Trump knows and that's why he's so desperate to stop the Mueller investigation," Mr. Brennan said, "Because clearly he's concerned and, I think, fearful about what might be exposed in that investigation."

Former CIA Director John Brennan continued Tuesday to criticize President Trump's performance at the Helsinki summit, saying Mr. Trump could have potentially risked intelligence capabilities during his private meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the intel community might begin to withhold intelligence from Mr. Trump.In light of Mr. Trump's comments about the intelligence community, Mr. Brennan saidMr. Brennan said Mr. Trump was "way, way out of his depth" meeting one-on-one with the "master manipulator," Mr. Putin.The former CIA director warned that Mr. Trump could have potentially compromised or impacted intelligence capabilities during that private meeting.Mr. Brennan said it would beif Russia did not keep a single recording of Mr. Trump's private statements, but he wasn't sure the U.S. did. "I believe that whatever Mr. Trump said in that meeting is now memorialized on Russian tape and will be utilized by Putin against Trump," the former CIA director said.On Monday, Mr. Brennan accused Mr. Trump's comments at the joint press conference of being "nothing short of treasonous."The next day, Mr. Brennan criticized the president for siding with Mr. Putin and throwing the U.S. intelligence community "under the bus" rather than doing what was "minimally acceptable" by addressing the indictments.He said Mr. Trump's behavior "may reflect that concern" that the Russians will use his past against him.The former head spy refused to say he believed that anything in particular or tangible, like a tape as some have suggested, exists.