"This is the law of annexation. If you are brave enough to annex, then do so to the end,"

Israeli lawmakers are voting on a bill that declares Israel exclusively "the nation-state of the Jewish people," with rights groups warning it would enshrine apartheid and Jewish supremacy.Thebill prioritizes Jewish values over democratic ones in the occupied territories and declares Jerusalem al-Quds the "capital" of Israel., but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly said its passage is one of his top priorities.Some 7,000 people, including several Israeli politicians, social activists, public figures and lawmakers, took to the streets of Tel Aviv Saturday to condemn the discriminatory nature of the measure.A Knesset panel on Sunday approved the bill for second and third readings in a move seen as an attempt to hamper Palestinian petitions against Jewish settlements in the West Bank and to ban the demolition of settler units.member of Knesset Karin Elharar said.If the bill is passed, district courts would have jurisdiction to discuss Palestinian petitions against Israeli settlements."This is an attempt to prevent Palestinians from demanding rights to their land," MK Michal Rozin said, adding the bill also allows for land "theft.Adalah - the Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel - said in a new position paper that the bill falls within the bounds of absolute prohibitions under international law and is therefore illegitimate as a colonial law with characteristics of apartheid."The Nation-State Basic Law is illegitimate, as," Adalah General Director Hassan Jabareen said.The bill would "remove the mask so as to reveal the ugly face of ultranationalist Israel in all its repugnance," Mordechai Kremnitzer, from the faculty of law at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, wrote in Israel's Haaretz newspaper.