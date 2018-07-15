Ice anomalies on Greenland as eight billion tons snaps off the end of calving Helheim Glacier, but at the same time Greenland gains 600 billion tons of ice since Sept 2017 and five feet of snow is forecast for Greenland over the next week. Incredible 15+ foot thick ice west of Baffin Island, Arctic temperatures below the 30 year average and June global temperatures are below 2017 June temperatures.