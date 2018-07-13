Society's Child
Trump's 'colorblind' job boom continues
Investor's Business Daily
Fri, 13 Jul 2018 11:53 UTC
Trump, it turns out, has been the most consequential president in history when it comes to minority employment. In June, for instance, the unemployment rate for Hispanics and Latinos 16 years and older fell to 4.6%, its lowest level ever, from 4.9% in May. The previous all-time low was 4.8%.
African-American unemployment bounced up from its all-time low of 5.9% in May to 6.5% in June. But that 6.5% still represents the second-lowest unemployment reading ever for Black Americans.
As for Asian-Americans, unemployment similarly bounced off its all-time low of 2.1% in May, rising to 3.2%. And that's still 0.6 percentage point lower than when Trump entered office.
Consider all the good news about minority employment when you hear reports of June's "disappointing" jobs data.
The truth is, the ripping jobs growth that began when Trump entered office and picked up steam after his tax cuts has been good for everyone in America - even liberal media pundits.
And it's also been good for Trump. Because quietly, he is winning over those who have benefited most from his policies: Minorities. On average, minority unemployment has dropped 18% since Trump entered office in January of 2017. More than 2 million people have dropped off food stamps and returned to work.
Despite a relentless media barrage aimed at Trump and his immigration policies, a new Harvard/Harris Poll found a 10% rise in approval for Trump among Hispanics.
Minority Confidence Grows
And our own IBD/TIPP Poll data show that, on average, minority Americans' confidence in their own finances has risen from 57.1 to 63.5 since Trump took office. That's important, since people's happiness with their own finances is a good indicator of future voting tendencies. As the Zogby Poll recently noted: "Even though President Trump receives little support from these (minority) groups, things might be going just good enough economically that ... Republicans can retain control of Congress and Trump gets re-elected in 2020."
By the way, we first discussed this phenomenon way back in December of 2017 and again in January of this year. At the time, we noted that a quick Google of the terms "trump racism" returned more than 25 million hits in under a second.
We wondered, if Trump were truly racist, "why would (he) put in place policies that, factually speaking, benefit minorities? It's funny, too, that those that sell this toxic brew of false racism don't mention the truth: That, like the rest of us, minorities thrive as the economy's growth picks up."
We have no reason to change our minds. When it comes to good news about minority employment, the Trump years are the best of times.