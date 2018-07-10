© Fabrizio Bensch / Reuters



German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang held talks on Monday in Berlin, and stressed their commitment to a multilateral trade system in the wake of trade disputes with Washington.As part of the talks, the sides signed a range of commercial agreements worth about €20 billion ($23.5 billion)."We both want to sustain the system of World Trade Organization rules," Merkel said during the meeting. "We have a lot of direct investment in the United States of America; we have a lot of direct investment in China."The chancellor added that: "It really is a multilateral interdependent system that at its best most likely is really a plurilateral win-win situation when we stick to the rules."Li said that free trade "plays a strong leading role for both sides and for the world economy."Sino-German meeting comes in the wake of Washington's escalating trade war with Beijing. Last week, US President Donald Trump imposed 25 percent tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese goods, in an attempt to narrow the trade deficit. Tariffs on another $16 billion worth of goods are expected to go into effect in two weeks and potentially another $500 billion to follow.China announced retaliatory tariffs on a similar amount of US goods, saying it was forced to "counterattack" in order to defend its core interests.