© Leonhard Foeger / Reuters

this new strategy could still be implemented only if Germany would manage to reach bilateral agreements with other EU countries,

"These negotiations would be anything but simple,"

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her coalition partners have finally reached an agreement on migration policy. The deal involves accelerated asylum procedures but no massive transit centers and no unilateral moves.The agreement would allow the coalition to "readjust" its strategy in the field of immigration, Nahles told the German media, adding thatthe head of the SPD said.The agreement basically envisages speeding-up the processing of asylum requests, particularly if refugees already filed similar requests in another EU state. In such cases, they would almost immediately be sent back to those EU states.If the refugees who already sought asylum in other EU states "cannot be immediately brought to the existing accommodation facilities in the Munich airport transit zone and send back to those countries, the Federal Police should use its existing facilities near the border for the transit procedures," an explanation note to the agreement says, as cited by the Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily.German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, who also confirmed that the coalition agreement had been reached, explained that asylum seekers would not be sent to any "transit centers" for a long period of time.he told journalists, explaining that even those who filed asylum requests in other countries would have "total freedom" no later than in 48 hours, but they would not be allowed to enter Germany.The interior minister, who was the most ardent proponent of toughening the migration policy, said that he was satisfied with the eventual compromise, adding that the agreement "is completely on par" with what "he wanted as a ... minister."Austria already refused to accept refugees rejected both by Germany in case a country where they first filed an asylum request would also hesitate to take them back. Hungary also said it would make no concession to Germany on the issue of migration, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reports.the paper adds, pointing out that Rome already showed its unwillingness to accept any new arrivals.