Taylor Cox, a writer for NBC, Amazon Videos, Cartoon Network, and DreamWorksTV, wishes all white people were dead, saying "white extinction" can't happen fast enough.Cox made the racist remarks on Twitter, where she cooed: "the only anxiety i have about white extinction is that it's not happening faster."Amid backlash, Cox changed her bio to read: "TV writer."She previously boasted that she was a writer for NBC, Amazon Videos, Cartoon Network, and DreamWorksTV.Swedish journalist Peter Imanuelsen posted a screenshot of Taylor's tweet and asked why Cox has been not been fired for promoting white genocide.It does not matter that Cox is herself white; her tweet was racist, offensive, and inflammatory...