© Jorge Silva / Reuters

Arms control and strategic stability will be among the issues discussed by US President, Donald Trump, and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, during their much anticipated meeting on July 16, the US official said.The extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) for another five years may be on the agenda during the talks in Finland's capital, Helsinki, a senior US administration official said, according to Reuters.The START envisages the reduction of the number of the US and Russian strategic nuclear missile launchers by half.The two leaders are likely to discuss arms control and strategic stability, including what Washington considers violations of the INF treaty by Moscow, he added.The US ambassador to Russia, Jon Huntsman, also said on Thursday that Trump's meeting with Putin will be about determining if Moscow is really eager to restore relations with Washington, and its Western allies."The president believes a better relationship with Russia would be good for both America and Russia, but the ball really is in Russia's court and the president will continue to hold Russia accountable for its malign activity," Huntsman said."We're entering [the talks with Russia] with our eyes wide open, but peace is always worth the effort," he added.