© Scientific Reports (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-018-27055-3



New research from North Carolina State University sheds light on the ways in which environmental chemicals can affect vitamin D receptors (VDR). The work shows that compounds identified as possible VDR disruptors in the Tox21 database interact with VDR in vitro and supports the efficacy of high throughput screening programs to identify compounds of interest.Kullman is interested in exploring the effects of environmental chemicals on vitamin D receptors . He, along with a team of researchers from NC State and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) looked at compounds that the Tox21 database had flagged as potential VDR disruptors.The Tox21 database uses high-throughput screening to identify environmental chemicals that may pose a threat to human health.The team tested the compounds in vitro and used cheminformatics computer modeling to see if they had an effect on VDR. "For a receptor to be activated, first it has to bind with a specific molecule, just as a key fits a lock," Kullman says. "The activated receptor then recruits and interacts with specific proteins. The result is that genes get turned on or off.Kullman and his colleagues also noted that some of the compounds had unusual effects, such as antagonists that recruited proteins and agonists that did the opposite."With this research we validated the Tox21 results, but it's really the first step," says Kullman.The research appears in Scientific Reports.