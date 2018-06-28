© CC BY 2.0 / The U.S. Army / U.S. Army Soldiers

The US Army has forked over a whopping $650,000 to get its hands on a new non-lethal weapon to help soldiers stationed in Afghanistan deter enemies with pepper-filled balls.The non-lethal weapon, created by PepperBall Technologies, is known as the Variable Kinetic System (VKS). the VKS delivers its hot pepper solution in the same fashion as a paintball gun, the Army Times reported.Fitted with a dual feed system, soldiers will able to switch between the 180-round "hopper mode" and the 10-15-round "magazine mode.""We are truly honored the US Army has selected PepperBall's VKS to use as it's non-lethal protection in its mission to defending the United States," Ron Johnson, CEO of United Tactical Systems, said in a statement. "Our VKS platform was the only non-lethal source that was capable of complying to the US Army's standards."PepperBall Technologies is a registered trademark of the United Tactical Systems.As the VKS has the same controls and build of the military's M4/M16 weapons system, US soldiers shouldn't have a tough transition to the non-lethal launcher. A total of 267 units have been purchased and are currently being used in training.