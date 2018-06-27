Blueberry blooms damaged by the April 6th freeze.
© Debbie Roos
An example of crop damage: Blueberry blooms damaged by frost in April 6th 2016.
The media is abuzz about three studies, each indicating that "climate change" is bringing about the demise modern agriculture imminently. Christian amplifies some of this coverage, dispelling the myth that these crop losses are anthropogenic, and reinforces the message that we all must grow our own food and prepare for times ahead as we enter the Grand Solar Minimum.


Sources