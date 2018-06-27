Trump supporters in the U.S. may have very strong and vocal reasons for why they support their President, but it's uncertain why Indians have a reason to worship him, nor has Donald Trump seemed to comment on his new worshipers.
It is worth noting this was not the first time that a world leader was recently worshiped as a God.
Many Rastafarians worshiped Ethiopian ruler Haile Selassie in such a fashion, even after he confirmed to them that he is indeed, human, and a Christian.
No matter how much a person supports a political leader, it seems strange that one would resort to actual idolatry and worship. That is something that hasn't been observed in the European world since Classical Antiquity, when afterward, the majority of Europe embraced the Christian faith, which teaches:
Put not your trust in princes, nor in the sons of men, in whom there is no salvation.That quote from Psalm 145 (146 in western terminology) is sung at almost every Russian Orthodox Church service, during the Second Antiphon.