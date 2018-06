© Mohamed Al-Sayaghi/Reuters



"The nature of the struggle soon expanded beyond Sa'adah itself, reviving old Yemeni irredentist claims to Najran, Asir and Jizan lent out in 1934 to Saudi Arabia". Five rounds of armed struggle, ceasefire, and (failed) negotiations followed, but "with each confrontation with locals, the state created a larger group of antagonists who gravitated around the charismatic leadership of al-Huthi".

Today, the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah is under ferocious attack in the latest stage of the West's aggression against the indomitable people of Yemen.to be fought by their Gulf underlings,Already deeply implicated from the start - not only through the arming and training of Saudi and Emirati militaries, but also by playing a leading role with Western officers embedded in the targeting rooms, not to mention the high-level "Yemen quartet" for war planning -Le Figaro recently revealed thatin Yemen, whilstsomething the US has - until now - held back from doing.helping torpedo the Swedish call for a ceasefire at the UN, and claiming instead to support the "peacemaking efforts" of the UN special envoy to Yemen, British diplomat Martin Griffiths. His 'efforts' have consisted of calling for the popular Ansar Allah movement to leave Hodeidah. In other words, this is the 'Geneva conference' for Syria all over again -Griffiths' job is nothing more than provision of a diplomatic fig leaf for the demands of the aggressors, the equivalent of a mafiosi bosses' pinstriped lawyer. Unsurprisingly, his 'initiative' was met with short thrift in Sanaa.As is well known, the latest escalation threatens the lives of millions. The UN have suggested 250,000 could be killed in the battle for Hodeidah, but this is before factoring in the disruption to supplies caused by attacking a port which provides, literally, almost two-thirds of the basic needs of the entire country. Hodeidah is known as Yemen's lifeline for good reason - it supplies 70 percent of imports in a country dependent on imports for 90 percent of its food, fuel and medicine.But what makes Western powers - and their Arab proxies - so willing to contemplate such a genocidal level of killing, just to ensure a Saudi-Emirati victory over their impoverished neighbor?Ultimately, the answer to this question lies not in "fear of Iranian influence" - which has been vastly overstated, and is little more than an attempt to demonize an authentic indigenous resistance movement - nor in the desire to "restore the legitimate government" - a hideous joke of a pretext, given that Hadi's so-called "mandate" expired in 2014, having failed to achieve - nor even pursue - any of what he was cautiously mandated to do in 2012 (in an election in which his was the only name on the ballot). Rather, whatIn his superb new book, Destroying Yemen: What Chaos in Arabia Tells Us About the World, Professor Isa Blumi shows how the war on Ansar Allah (the Houthis) now underway is but the latest in 100 years of futile attempts to crush Yemen's indomitable resistance.In 1934, a treaty was forced on Yemen in whichBut whilst it was agreed the new border would be marked out (with stones), it was also agreed that the peoples of the region would be able to freely move across this border. This arrangement ended when a new treaty was signed in 2000, which replaced the stone border with walls, fences and checkpoints, andthe Saudis were using 'border enforcement' as a means of- and, also like Israel, they decided toBlumi notes that the zone conceded to the Saudis (not to mention the extra land that was then stolen) contained "some of the best farming and grazing land in Yemen, with considerable water resources available".At the same time,emerged as thethat this theft provoked, and which soon claimed 3000 armed men for its cause. Its popularity was assured - after all, this wasThe struggle led to the so-called 'Sa'adah wars' of 2000-2009, although, as Blumi points out,Despite his ruthless crackdowns, President Saleh was utterly unable to repress the movement, which merely grew from strength to strength. With the protests of 2011, the resistance - now known as Ansar Allah - became even more of a significant voice for those YemenisSaleh, in power since 1978, had, says Blumi, overseen the transformation of the Yemeni state fromYet ultimately, even Saleh was not considered efficient enough at turning over his country's resources to the West. Not only had he failed to subdue the spirited resistance in Sa'adah, but- such as a call by corporate lobby groups in 2010 for foreign investors be exempt from tax altogether - correctly fearing that his rule might not survive such an orgy of obsequiousness.But what really frightened the West waswho had, since the early 2000s,The danger here, as everywhere, was that the existence of alternative sources of investment would give Yemen some leverage - and even independence - in its relations with Western corporate interests.Yet the leading role of Ansar Allah, with theirIf Yemen's immense resources were to be turned into liquidity for global capital at the rate required - and in the wake of the financial crisis, this had become all but an existential requirement - some deft maneuvering would be needed.as Blumi puts it. Vice President under Saleh for almost two decades, Hadi was a reliable regime stooge, but without Saleh's growing impertinence. Ordained by the priesthood of global capital, his official mandate was to embark on a process of reconciliation and prepare the country for elections.which allowed him to sideline the country's two main popular movements -This process required the usual - and long discredited - "shock therapy" of unrestrained privatization.with 78 of 160 "subsectors" listed for immediate "liberalization". At the same time, he exposed Yemen's private sector toIn other words, says Blumi,...under no legal or electoral pressure, Hadi's interim government was the ideal vehicle to plunder Yemen".By 2014, when his so-called 'mandate' ended, the country had had enough, and Ansar Allah's entry into Sanaa was met with little resistance. Since then, the movement has controlled territory comprising 80 percent of the population. The fact that Ansar Allah has controlled territory comprising 80 percent of the population since 2014 should alone demonstrate that it is this extraordinary movement, not the so-called 'President', who cannot even set foot in his own country, who have the real claim to legitimacy.